‘Muslims in India are doing better’: Nirmala Sitharaman slams Western perception of India

Representational Image

At an event in Washington on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the unfavourable Western "perception" of India at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) and spoke about the resilience and expansion of the Indian economy.

“I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India, and they have been coming. And as somebody who is interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what's happening in India, rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports,” when asked about views influencing capital flows or investment in India, Sitharaman of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) responded.

Posen also questioned Ms. Sitharaman on reports of violence against Muslim minorities in India and Parliamentarians from the opposing party losing their stature in the Western press.

"India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" said the Finance Minister.

(Also Read: Covid-19 news: BMC issues fresh guidelines, makes masks mandatory in all civic-run hospitals as Covid cases surge)

In Pakistan, the situation for minorities is getting worse and they are becoming fewer and farther between. In Pakistan, minorities frequently face harsh accusations that can result in severe penalties like the death penalty. Very often, blasphemy laws are applied to further a personal grudge. Victims are automatically assumed to be guilty, even in the absence of a thorough investigation and a jury trial.

"As opposed to, let us say, I take the name of the country and therefore the contrast can be sharper. As opposed to Pakistan, which was formed at the same time India was divided into two - Pakistan. Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country but however said minorities will be protected. Every minority has been dwindling in its number.....decimated in Pakistan. Even some of the Muslim sects have also been decimated," continues Ms Sitharaman.

Comparing the Muslims of Pakistan with India, she said that Muslims in India are doing better.

"Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," she added.

Tearing into the alleged victimization of Muslims in India, she said, "So across the board in India, if violence is happening to make Muslims get affected, itself is a fallacy as a statement. To say it's all the blame of the Government of India, I would want to say then, tell me, between 2014 and today, has the population dwindled? Have the deaths been disproportionately high in any one particular community? So, I would rather invite these people, who write these reports to come to India. I host them. Let them come to India and prove their point."

She further stated that emerging markets like India do carry the burden of "you are the emerging market."

(with inputs from ANI)