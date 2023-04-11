Covid-19 news: BMC issues fresh guidelines, makes masks mandatory in all civic-run hospitals as Covid cases surge

File Photo

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients, and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday as it reviewed the preparedness to deal with rising infections, especially availability of medical oxygen and medicines.

The civic body also appealed to citizens above 60 years of age to wear face masks in crowded places as a precautionary measure though it is not mandatory for them. The mask mandate for civic hospitals has been brought back as a safety measure, said the BMC in a release issued after a coronavirus review meeting conducted by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai.

The release, however, did not mention when the masks will be mandatory in its hospitals. It said the civic body will issue separate guidelines on home isolation of Covid-19 patients. The release said the commissioner reviewed all aspects of Covid-19 preparedness, including testing, functioning of ward-level war rooms (which act as a link between patients and hospitals), availability of medical oxygen and medicines, and also the readiness of private hospitals.

"Giving utmost priority to safety, face masks are being made mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in all BMC hospitals," the release said, adding a notice in this regard will be issued by the health department.

Considering their close contact with members of the public, all civic employees should use face masks though it's not mandatory. Visitors to municipal offices should be politely requested to cover their faces, it said. It said although it is not mandatory, citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks as a precautionary measure while in crowded places.

Keeping in view symptomatic as well as asymptomatic patients, the health department should re-issue guidelines regarding their home isolation, it said. Maintaining that it is necessary to keep beds ready at civic as well as private hospitals to deal with any rush of patients, Chahal asked the central purchase department to review the availability of hand gloves, masks, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits as well as medicines and other medical equipment at BMC-run health facilities, said the release.