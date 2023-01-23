Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings change, new halt added, check details inside

File photo

A new halt was added in Mumbai- Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express journey from today (January 23). The train will now also stop at Borivali station at the north-western end of Mumbai. With the addition of a new halt, the arrival and departure timing of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express has also changed slightly.

New timing of the Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20901)

Train will depart from Mumbai Central station at 06:00 am instead of 06:10 am.

Train will arrive at Borivali station at 06:23 am and depart at 06:25 am.

The train will arrive at Vapi station and depart at 7:56 am and 7:58 am.

Return timing ( Train No. 20902)

Train will arrive at Borivali station at 7:32 pm and depart at 7:34 pm.

Train will arrive at Mumbai Central station at 8:25 pm instead of 8:15 pm.

There will be no change in timings at other stations.

The train will now halt at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express covers the 522 km distance between Mumbai and Gandhinagar in 6 hrs 15 minutes.

According to the Western Railway, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express has a seating capacity of 1128 passengers.

The central government is set to launch more Vande Bharat trains in different parts of the country soon.