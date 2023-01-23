Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings change, new halt added, check details inside

A new halt was added in Mumbai- Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express journey from today (January 23). The train will now also stop at Borivali station at the north-western end of Mumbai. With the addition of a new halt, the arrival and departure timing of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express has also changed slightly.
New timing of the Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20901)
Return timing ( Train No. 20902)
There will be no change in timings at other stations.
The train will now halt at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express covers the 522 km distance between Mumbai and Gandhinagar in 6 hrs 15 minutes.
According to the Western Railway, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express has a seating capacity of 1128 passengers.
The central government is set to launch more Vande Bharat trains in different parts of the country soon.