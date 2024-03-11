Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules, speed limits and more

Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

Meet woman, IIT, IIM alumna who rejected Rs 1 crore job and built Rs 300 crore company, her business is...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Central Election Committee to meet today; likely to discuss more candidates

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance

9 times Christopher Nolan inspired us with strong messages

Nude John Cena to joke on RDJ's addiction: Most controversial, viral moments from Oscars 2024

AI imagines how Khajuraho temples looked 100 years ago

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Meet Emma Stone, Best Actress Oscar winner, left college for acting, worked at bakery, now world's highest-paid actress

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven awards, Emma Stone scores surprise Best Actress win

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules, speed limits and more

As of now, the south bound corridor of the costal road between Worli and Marine Drive would be made operational.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major development, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project was partially inaugurated by the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday (March 11). As of now, the south bound corridor of the costal road between Worli and Marine Drive would be made operational.

The high speed corridor, built at a cost of Rs 13, 983 crore, is stretched 10.58 km. The travel time will now be reduced from 45-50 minutes to less than 10 minutes.

The vehicular traffic would be allowed between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Friday.

It is strictly prohibited to stop vehicles and get out of vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the route.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who owns Rs 6000 crore company, her husband received death threats due to…

India signs free trade agreement with European Free Trade Association

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement