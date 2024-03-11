Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules, speed limits and more

As of now, the south bound corridor of the costal road between Worli and Marine Drive would be made operational.

In a major development, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project was partially inaugurated by the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday (March 11). As of now, the south bound corridor of the costal road between Worli and Marine Drive would be made operational.

The high speed corridor, built at a cost of Rs 13, 983 crore, is stretched 10.58 km. The travel time will now be reduced from 45-50 minutes to less than 10 minutes.

The vehicular traffic would be allowed between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Friday.

It is strictly prohibited to stop vehicles and get out of vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the route.