MP woman thrashed, forced to carry husband on shoulders over alleged affair, watch video

In a shameful and shocking incident, a tribal woman was badly beaten and was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders while wearing a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district. The video of the incident was shared online by Rajasthan Congress Sevadal where the woman could be seen carrying her husband on her shoulders with the help of others.

As per the police, the woman's husband was seen thrashing her brutally in front of villagers, and later the woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders. The villagers were also seen putting a garland of shoes on her.

The woman (30) was punished for her alleged relationship with another man. The police said that the woman was missing for three-four days and later she was found with one of her male friends. This made her husband and community members furious and they decided to punish the woman.

As many as nine persons, including the victim's husband were arrested and they have been booked for assaulting, rioting, outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation, the police said on Monday. The incident was reported on Sunday but came to light on Monday.

Dewas additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said, "The woman went missing a week ago. Her husband filed a missing complaint at Uday Nagar police station. Recently, he came to know that the woman was living in the house of a man who is stated to be her close friend. The husband of the woman reached the house and dragged her out in front of the villagers. Later, she was thrashed brutally."

"The villagers forced her to wear a garland of shoes and forced her to carry her husband. Four villagers helped the woman in carrying the husband and walking in the village", Sharma added.

Later, the woman's friend filed a complaint with the police. The woman informed the police that she got married at the age of 15 and her husband used to harass her so she ran away.

Police are investigating the matter after registering a case against 11 named and 15 unnamed people under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (using obscene language), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespassing), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

