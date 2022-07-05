CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 likely to release on THESE dates, know steps to download scores

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was all set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Term 2). While the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results were to release on July 4, 2022, the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results date was set at July 10, 2022.

However, new reports have said that CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results is likely to be declared by July 13, 2022, and CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022. Once released, the students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download scores from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.