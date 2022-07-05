Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 likely to release on THESE dates, know steps to download scores

Once released, the students can download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 likely to release on THESE dates, know steps to download scores
File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was all set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Term 2). While the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results were to release on July 4, 2022, the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results date was set at July 10, 2022.

However, new reports have said that CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results is likely to be declared by July 13, 2022, and CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022. Once released, the students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.cbseresults.nic.in 
www.results.gov.in
www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download scores from the official website 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.