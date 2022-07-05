Jyotiraditya Scindia 'delivers' luggage at hostel after student describes 'horrible experience' with IndiGo

File Photo

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently came to the rescue of a girl who had a "horrible experience" while travelling with IndiGo. On Sunday, the student, by the Twitter name @_livinginpages, took to social media and said that she had to travel 4 different airports in less than a day and her luggage hadn't reached after she got to her destination. She further said that the airport authorities later told her to come to the airport and collect the luggage.

The student wrote, "Had the most horrible experience travelling with @IndiGo6E, because of their incompetency and delays, I had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach my destination and when I finally did reach, I find out my check-in luggage isn't delivered yet."

"Now they're telling me I have to come collect it tomorrow from the airport. How much more mental & physical exhaustion am I supposed to suffer @IndiGo6E at least have the decency to refund partially or fully for this horrible experience," she added.

The thread further read, "My college is on the outskirts and it takes around 700-800 bucks for a cab to reach the airport, apart from paying for your ridiculously inflated ticket prices, y'all are also making me pay for YOUR incompetence @IndiGo6E."

After reading the trouble that the student had to go through, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia got her luggage delivered safely to her hostel. Replying to her tweet, Scindia wrote, "Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care."