Four feet deep illegal tunnel found at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, probe launched

Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Educational qualifications of Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal

8 benefits of consuming raw onion

10 Most breathtaking NASA photos of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Big announcement! BJP's tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is next chhattisgarh CM

Kerala: 12-year-old on Sabarimala pilgrimage dies during trek to Ayyappa shrine

Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel of Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots: 'We will make...'

India

Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

This year, the BJP contested the Assembly elections without projecting Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its chief ministerial face.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Mohan Yadav has been named as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is from Ujjain South. BJP retained power in MP by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats. This year, the BJP contested the Assembly elections without projecting current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its chief ministerial face. Since 2003, all three CMs of the BJP in MP - Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Chouhan - have been from the Other Backward Classes. The population of OBCs in MP is around 48 per cent.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

He has been elected an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency in Ujjain district. He became MLA for the first time in 2013 from the same seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain South seat.

In July 2020, he took the oath as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Earlier, Prahlad Patel, an OBC leader like Chouhan, former Union minister and newly-elected Dimani MLA Narendra Tomar, Indore heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen as front-runners for the post.

READ | 'Resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity': PM Modi hails SC decision to uphold abrogation of Article 370
 

 

