Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

This year, the BJP contested the Assembly elections without projecting Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its chief ministerial face.

Mohan Yadav has been named as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is from Ujjain South. BJP retained power in MP by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats. This year, the BJP contested the Assembly elections without projecting current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its chief ministerial face. Since 2003, all three CMs of the BJP in MP - Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Chouhan - have been from the Other Backward Classes. The population of OBCs in MP is around 48 per cent.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

He has been elected an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency in Ujjain district. He became MLA for the first time in 2013 from the same seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain South seat.

In July 2020, he took the oath as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Earlier, Prahlad Patel, an OBC leader like Chouhan, former Union minister and newly-elected Dimani MLA Narendra Tomar, Indore heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen as front-runners for the post.

