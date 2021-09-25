Modi's address at 76th UNGA: PM Modi concludes speech by quoting Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, he spoke about a number of things that concerned India and the world as a whole.

PM Modi also quoted Acharya Chanakya and Nobel Laureate, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore while addressing the issues relating to the Taliban, China, COVID-19 and the United Nations itself.

Since the past few months, the position of the United Nations has been under fire regarding its role in climate change, terrorism, COVID-19 and the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

While PM Modi addressed the issue, he said, "If the United Nations wants to remain relevant, it will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability. Today, all kinds of questions are being raised about the UN. We have seen such questions being raised related to the climate crisis and we also saw them during COVID-19. The proxy war going on in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent Afghan crisis, have further highlighted the seriousness of these questions. With regard to the origin of COVID, or regarding the Ease of Doing Business rankings, institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they built which was the result of decades of hard work."

In the end, PM Modi concluded his speech by quoting the Nobel Laureate, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. He said, "Boldly proceed on your path of good deeds. May you overcome all weaknesses and doubts," in reference to the United Nations.