‘Modi hai Bharat ka gehna’: Indian crowd greets PM Modi with songs upon arrival in Glasgow for COP26 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow early morning on November 1 for the COP26 climate summit and was greeted by the Indian community of the area. The community raised songs and chants of ‘Modi hai Bharat ka gehna’, welcoming the prime minister to Glasgow.

PM Modi was greeted by an overjoyed crowd at his hotel in Glasgow today morning, and he interacted with the Indian community before entering his hotel. He was also seen interacting with a child present at the hotel to welcome him.

The Indian prime minister is set to commence the UK leg of his European tour from today. He will kick off this part of his tour with a meeting with community leaders and Indologists based in Scotland. He will further attend the opening ceremony of the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

After the opening ceremony, PM Modi will be conducting a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As per media reports, the meeting between the two leaders will focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as a stock-take of the 2030 Roadmap for stronger relations.

PM Modi will further address the COP26 event entitled Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade and will deliver India’s national statement on climate action. PM Modi flew into Glasgow from the G20 summit, which was conducted in Italy this year.

PM Modi, in an official statement ahead of the summit, said, “India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind, and solar energy capacity. At the WLS, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements."

Tuesday will be the final day of PM Modi’s UK visit, and he will be holding meetings with leaders of Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, Japan, and Argentina, as well as a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tomorrow.

(With agency inputs)