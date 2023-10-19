Headlines

Mizoram elections 2023: AAP releases first list of 4 candidates for assembly polls in November

According to the list, F Vanhmingthanga will contest from the Tuirial constituency, while R Lalthangliana has been fielded from the Kolasib constituency. Judy Zohmingliani will fight the election from the Tuivawl area.

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Mizoram elections 2023: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its first list of four candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Mizoram.

According to the list, the party has fielded the state president, Andrew Lalremkima from the Aizawl North III constituency.

Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng will contest from Aizawl West 1, Joseph Biakthianghlima has been given a chance on Aizawl West III and Lalngaihawma Pachuau on Aizawl South 1.
Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram.

On the other hand, Congress has already announced its candidates for all 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly elections.

In the first list of 39 candidates that was announced by the party on Monday, Congress fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

