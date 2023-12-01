Mizoram Assembly polls 2023: Counting of votes to take place on December 4

he EC stated in a press release that it has received multiple requests to move the date of counting from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to 4th December, 2023.

The Mizoram counting date has been moved from December 3 to December 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The EC stated in a press release that it has received multiple requests to move the date of counting from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to another weekday, citing the particular significance of December 3, 2023, as a Sunday for the Mizoram citizens.

The official notification reads, "The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) 4th December, 2023 (Monday)."

In addition to this, it was notified that calendar for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram or any other state has not been altered in any way.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) was challenged by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and BJP in the November 7 elections for the 40-member Mizoram assembly. On November 7, voters in the state of Mizoram cast ballots for the 40-member assembly, and 80.66 percent of them showed up.

(With inputs from ANI)