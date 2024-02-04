Twitter
Meet 'Vyommitra', India's female robot astronaut who will fly to space this year ahead of Gaganyaan mission; watch video

Revealing this in New Delhi, Union Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the uncrewed "Vyommitra" Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year while a manned mission "Gaganyaan" is scheduled to be launched next year, that is 2025.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 09:37 PM IST

Woman Robot Astronaut “Vyommitra” will fly into Space before ISRO’s ambitious “Gaganyaan” mission, which will be India’s first human manned Space Flight carrying Indian Astronauts into Space.

Revealing this in New Delhi, Union Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the uncrewed “Vyommitra” Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year while a manned mission “Gaganyaan” is scheduled to be launched next year, that is 2025.

“Vyommitra” is a name derived from two Sanskrit words namely, “Vyoma” (meaning Space) and “Mitra” (meaning Friend). “This Female Robot Astronaut is equipped with the capability to monitor Module Parameters, issue Alerts, and execute Life Support operations. It can perform tasks such as operating six panels. It is designed in such a manner to simulate human functions in the Space environment and interact with the Life Support System,” he said.

While the uncrewed unmanned Robot Flight will take place this year, “Gaganyaan” will be launched next year.

The Gaganyaan project aims to showcase human space capabilities by launching a crew of astronauts into an orbit of 400 Kilometres and then bringing back these human astronauts safely to earth by landing them in India’s sea waters.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh added that Chandrayaan 3, which landed on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23 last year, is on its normal course.

 
