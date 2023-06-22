Search icon
Meet Suchetana, ex-CM’s daughter who is planning to become a man

Suchetana Bhattacharya, the daughter of West Bengal's former Chief Minister, Buddha Deb wants to go through a surgery to change her gender and become a man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Meet Suchetana, ex-CM’s daughter who is planning to become a man
Suchetana Bhattacharya | Photo: Instagram

Suchetana Bhattacharya, daughter of West Bengal's former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has revealed that she will undergo a gender change. Reportedly, she has already started taking legal advice and contacted psychiatrists to carry forward the process. 

As per reports of India Today, after the operation, Suchetana Bhattacharya will be known as 'Suchetan'. Suchetana recently attended an LGBTQ workshop and said that she identifies herself as a man and would want to be a man physically too, as per reports. 

She even told India today, “My parental identity or family identity is not a big deal. I am doing this as part of my LGBTQ movement. I want to stop the social harassment I face every day as a trans-man."

"I am an adult. I am now 41. As a result, I can take all decisions related to my life myself. I am taking this decision in the same way. Please don't drag my parents into this. Whoever considers himself a man mentally, is also a man, just as I consider myself male mentally. I want it to be physical now,” she added.

As per the India Today report, Suchetana's father, Buddha Deb was already aware of this since her childhood and she assumes that he will support her decision. This topic came to light first when LGBTQ activist Suprava Roy posted a picture of Suchetana on social media addressing a symposium on the livelihood of the people of the community. 

According to Roy, at the symposium, Suchetana declared herself as a "transman" and also said that after the sex-change surgery, 'he' would be known as 'Suchetan', news agency IANS reported.

