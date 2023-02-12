Meet 'Baahubali' Mukhtar Ansari's bahu Nikhat Ansari, arrested for allegedly plotting husband's escape from jail

Nikhat Ansari arrested for plottin escape of husband | Photo:File

Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau has been imprisoned over money laundering accusations for the last three months. Recently, even his wife has been booked over allegations of planning husband's escape from jail. Abbas Ansari's wife, Nikhat Ansari was illegally meeting him in a prison official's room in Ragauli Jail, said the police.

Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said that a raid was carried out on Friday and Nikhat Ansari was found illegally meeting her husband Abbas Ansari in the room of the deputy jailer. The jail superintendent and seven other staff members were suspended for laxity and departmental action was initiated against them, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against five people, including Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar, the deputy jailor, a constable, Abbas's wife Nikhat and their driver, based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector in-charge of Ragauli Jail Police Station Shyamdev Singh.

They have been booked under various IPC sections, including 222 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions... ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 which deals with tampering with evidence, and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The police also recovered some Saudi Arabian currency from Nikhat. The SP said that Nikhat Ansari was taken into custody, and after investigation, the accused prisoner officials are also likely to be arrested.

Abbas Ansari is the son of Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA and Indian gangster.