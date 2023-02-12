Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet 'Baahubali' Mukhtar Ansari's bahu Nikhat Ansari, arrested for allegedly plotting husband's escape from jail

Abbas Ansari's wife Nikhat Ansari has been booked for plotting the illegal escape of husband.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Meet 'Baahubali' Mukhtar Ansari's bahu Nikhat Ansari, arrested for allegedly plotting husband's escape from jail
Nikhat Ansari arrested for plottin escape of husband | Photo:File

Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau has been imprisoned over money laundering accusations for the last three months. Recently, even his wife has been booked over allegations of planning husband's escape from jail. Abbas Ansari's wife, Nikhat Ansari was illegally meeting him in a prison official's room in Ragauli Jail, said the police. 

Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said that a raid was carried out on Friday and Nikhat Ansari was found illegally meeting her husband Abbas Ansari in the room of the deputy jailer. The jail superintendent and seven other staff members were suspended for laxity and departmental action was initiated against them, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against five people, including Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar, the deputy jailor, a constable, Abbas's wife Nikhat and their driver, based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector in-charge of Ragauli Jail Police Station Shyamdev Singh. 

Read: Section 144 in Noida on Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri: Restrictions till THIS date; know rules

They have been booked under various IPC sections, including 222 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions... ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 which deals with tampering with evidence, and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The police also recovered some Saudi Arabian currency from Nikhat. The SP said that Nikhat Ansari was taken into custody, and after investigation, the accused prisoner officials are also likely to be arrested.

Abbas Ansari is the son of Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA and Indian gangster. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.