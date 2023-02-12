Section 144 in Noida on Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri: Restrictions till THIS date; know rules

Section 144 imposed in Noida (Representational image)

In an effort to maintain law and order in the festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose strict restrictions in Noida in February, including Valentine’s Day 2023 and Mahashivratri this year, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

In a tweet issued earlier this month, the UP police announced that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida till February 28 and those who don’t follow the rules will be booked under IPC Section 188, and will be punished as required.

This means that on Valentine’s Day 2023, February 14, Section 144 will remain imposed across Noida. According to the rules, more than five people cannot gather when Section 144 is imposed, along with several other restrictions imposed by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

The Gautam Buddh Police took to Twitter and posted a notice, announcing, “In view of the upcoming festivals / Covid-19 protocol, prohibitory orders in the district under Section-144 CrPC are applicable from 04.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 in view of security. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation.”

This means that the Maha Shivratri 2023 celebrations on February 18 will also take place under strict restrictions in Noida. Here are some rules that one must follow during the imposition of Section 144 on Valentine’s Day and Maha Shivratri.

आगामी पर्वों/कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाल के दृष्टिगत जनपद में निषेधाज्ञा अंतर्गत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी के अंतर्गत सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 04.02.2023 से दिनांक 28.02.2023 तक लागू ! उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/5bdVaYPxWG — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 4, 2023

Noida Section 144: Rules and guidelines

More than five people cannot gather in a public place during Section 144.

No processions can be taken out during festivals or to mark any celebrations.

No photography and drone flying can be done in front of government offices or residences of government officers.

One cannot drink alcohol or consume drugs in a public place.

People are not allowed to worship deities or offer prayers in a public place during Section 144 in Noida.

It must be noted that these restrictions have been imposed in view of the Covid-19 scare which follows the celebration of festivals. If no cases are reported, then the restrictions are likely to be lifted soon in Noida.

READ | Meet IPS Vrinda Shukla, Chitakoot SP who nabbed gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law Nikhat Bano