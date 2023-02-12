Search icon
Section 144 in Noida on Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri: Restrictions till THIS date; know rules

CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida for almost the entire of February 2023, with the restrictions set to prevail on Valentine’s Day 2023 as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

In an effort to maintain law and order in the festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose strict restrictions in Noida in February, including Valentine’s Day 2023 and Mahashivratri this year, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

In a tweet issued earlier this month, the UP police announced that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida till February 28 and those who don’t follow the rules will be booked under IPC Section 188, and will be punished as required.

This means that on Valentine’s Day 2023, February 14, Section 144 will remain imposed across Noida. According to the rules, more than five people cannot gather when Section 144 is imposed, along with several other restrictions imposed by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

The Gautam Buddh Police took to Twitter and posted a notice, announcing, “In view of the upcoming festivals / Covid-19 protocol, prohibitory orders in the district under Section-144 CrPC are applicable from 04.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 in view of security. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation.”

This means that the Maha Shivratri 2023 celebrations on February 18 will also take place under strict restrictions in Noida. Here are some rules that one must follow during the imposition of Section 144 on Valentine’s Day and Maha Shivratri.

 

 

Noida Section 144: Rules and guidelines

  • More than five people cannot gather in a public place during Section 144.
  • No processions can be taken out during festivals or to mark any celebrations.
  • No photography and drone flying can be done in front of government offices or residences of government officers.
  • One cannot drink alcohol or consume drugs in a public place.
  • People are not allowed to worship deities or offer prayers in a public place during Section 144 in Noida.

It must be noted that these restrictions have been imposed in view of the Covid-19 scare which follows the celebration of festivals. If no cases are reported, then the restrictions are likely to be lifted soon in Noida.

