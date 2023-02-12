Meet IPS Vrinda Shukla, Chitakoot SP who nabbed gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law Nikhat Bano

Chitrakoot SP Vrinda Shukla (Photo - Twitter)

Just as female police officers are rising up and making a name for themselves across India, the story of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vrinda Shukla, who is a police captain in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, will surely leave you inspired.

IPS officer Vrinda Shukla, who is an SP in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, rose to fame when she decided to nab the family of notorious gangster and politician Mukhtar Ansari’s family, who has been involved in the world of crime for several years.

This Chitrakoot SP has come into the limelight after arresting Nikhat Bano, wife of Mukhtar Ansari's jailed MLA son Abbas. Nikhat Bano has been accused of several crimes, including going against the rules and visiting her husband daily in the jailer's room.

The IPS officer’s valiant efforts to nab a criminal are now being recognized across the country. While Nikhat Bano was visiting her husband in jail, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla suddenly reached the spot along with the District Magistrate of Chitrakoot district, Abhishek Anand.

During the raid to arrest Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law, the woman IPS officer was wearing plain clothes instead of a uniform. Not only this, so she reached the district jail in a private vehicle and not her government vehicle so that her mission can remain a secret and it doesn’t attract attention.

While speaking to the media, IPS Vrinda Shukla talked about how she strategized to arrest Nikhat Bano. As quoted by Aaj Tak, Shukla said, “Unauthorized activities were going on in the jail for the last few days. People from outside were meeting the prisoners unauthorizedly. Based on this information, I along with the District Magistrate made a surprise inspection of the jail, and all the sensitive barracks in the jail were searched.”

She further said, “During the search, it was found that Abbas Ansar was not present in his barrack. On inquiring with the prison staff, it was found that Abbas has been allowed to have private meetings. His wife is made to meet him in a room in the prison office. At the same time, the details of the meeting between Abbas and his wife are not recorded in the register.”

She ended up catching Abbas and Nikhat in a room together, which was the office of jail personnel. Shukla then registered a case against the couple, as well as the jail personnel in question.

It must be noted that this is Vrinda Shukla’s first posting as an SP, and she has proven to be a strict and just officer in her short tenure in Uttar Pradesh.

