President Murmu reshuffles and reappoints new governors for Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and 9 other states

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation, which was expected to happen. According to a statement released this morning, the President simultaneously appointed Ramesh Bais, the current governor of Jharkhand, as the new leader of the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Six additional people were named governors on Sunday, including four BJP officials and former Supreme Court justice S Abdul Nazeer, who served on the constitutional court that validated the archaeological report on Ayodhya.

Here’s a list of amendments that were made by President Droupadi Murmu: