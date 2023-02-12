Search icon
President Murmu reshuffles and reappoints new governors for Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and 9 other states

Here's a full list of new governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation, which was expected to happen. According to a statement released this morning, the President simultaneously appointed Ramesh Bais, the current governor of Jharkhand, as the new leader of the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Six additional people were named governors on Sunday, including four BJP officials and former Supreme Court justice S Abdul Nazeer, who served on the constitutional court that validated the archaeological report on Ayodhya.

Here’s a list of amendments that were made by President Droupadi Murmu:

  1. Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
  2. C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand
  3. Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
  4. Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
  5. Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam
  6. Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will take charge as governor of Andhra Pradesh.
  7. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh.
  8. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, currently governor of Chhattisgarh will take over as governor of Manipur.
  9. La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur will now be the governor of Nagaland
  10. Phagu Chauhan, governor of Bihar is now the governor of Meghalaya
  11. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh will take over as governor of Bihar.
  12. Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra.
  13. Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), governor of Arunachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Lt. governor of Ladakh.
