After 3 failed attempts due to AAP-BJP row, Delhi mayor elections to finally be held on Feb 16

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the motion to call the adjourned meeting for February 16 to allow for the election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members.

LG Saxena informed in a statement that the meeting will be convened on February 16, at 11 am on the 4th floor, A Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre.

"As recommended by Chief Minister, GNCTD, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, the 16th February 2023 at 11:00 AM at 4th Floor, A-Block, Dr S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre for the election of Mayor, Dy. Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee," the statement read.

The Delhi government gave the MCD approval for the proposed date earlier on February 9; the LG's final approval was the only thing still pending.

Following three House stalls due to commotion on January 6, January 24, and February 6 the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were forced to agree on a new date to hold the elections for a new Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing committee members.

On February 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House’s Proceedings were adjourned until further notice without conducting the mayoral election.

The house was postponed for the third time in a row after a fuss was made about nominated members being permitted to cast ballots in the elections for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act says nominated members, or aldermen, cannot vote in house meetings.

Even though the AAP won far more seats than the BJP in the most recent election to the civic body, the BJP has been accused by the AAP of attempting to seize control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by electing a BJP leader to the position of mayor.

(with inputs from ANI)