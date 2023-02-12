Panipat-Dabwali Expressway to connect Uttar Pradesh, Haryana with THESE states; reduce travel time to Karnal

Panipat-Dabwali Expressway to reduce travel time to Karnal (Representational image)

In order to strengthen the infrastructural facilities in the state, the proposal of another long route four-lane road is now being seen on the ground in Haryana, with the construction of the new Panipat-Dabwali Expressway.

While the roadmap and the planning for the new highway are being decided by the state officials right now, it is known that the Panipat-Dabwali expressway in Haryana is set to be around 300 km long, and is expected to majorly cut down the travel time between the two cities.

The expressway between Panipat and Dabwali is set to be a four-lane stretch and is aimed at connecting as many as 14 cities across Haryana. The detailed route of the four-lane Panipat-Dabwali Expressway has been outlined below.

The Panipat-Dabwali Expressway is set to pass through Uchana. Other cities and towns which will get connected by this highway are Dabwali, Kalawali, Rodi, Sardulgarh, Hanspur, Ratia, Bhuna, Saniana, Uklana, Litani, Uchana, Naguran, Assandh, Safido to Panipat.

The proposed four-lane highway will start from Fatehabad near the Hanspur Punjab border, and provide major connectivity between Punjab and Haryana. Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department KK Goyat said that there is a proposal to make a four-lane from Dabwali to Panipat.

This four-lane is proposed to be made from Fatehabad near Hanspur to Ratia, Bhuna, and Saniana in Haryana. Apart from these cities, the expressway is also set to reduce travel time between towns such as Hisar, Karnal, and Jind.

Apart from this, the Panipat-Dabwali Expressway will further improve connectivity between Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi, reducing travel time between several significant cities in the future. The proposed date for the completion of this project is not known yet.

Till now, there is no straight road or highway which connects Haryana’s Panipat to Rajasthan and Punjab, but with the construction of this highway, it is expected that the travel time to the Punjab border will be cut in half.

