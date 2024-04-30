Kapil Sharma is charging this jaw-dropping amount for The Great Indian Kapil Show; know fees of Sunil, Krushna, & others

Here's how much Kapil Sharma and his entire team including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda, is being paid for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

After hosting Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV from 2013 to 2016 and The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV from 2016 to 2023, the popular comedian and host Kapil Sharma is now seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show on the streaming platform Netflix. Apart from Kapil, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur, and sees multiple celebrities coming in for a fun, entertaining interaction each week.

Kapil Sharma and his entire team is being paid a whopping amount for The Great Indian Kapil Show. As per a report in Zee Hindustan, the Zwigato actor has charged Rs 26 crore for 5 episodes, which takes his per episode fee to the staggering amount of over Rs 5 crore. Archana Puran Singh, who takes the centre seat amongst the audiences, is being Rs 10 lakh for each episode, as per the media reports. Sunil Grover, who has reunited with Kapil after their infamous feud onboard a flight in 2017, is reportedly charging Rs 25 lakh for one episode. As per reports, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur are being paid Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh, respectively, for the Netflix show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show started streaming on Netflix from March 30. In its first five episodes, the show has seen Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Aamir Khan as its celebrity guests. Each new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.



