Meet Avinash Pande, Congress' UP Chief who replaced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Headlines

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

8 amazing health benefits of chia seeds in winter

9 vitamin C-rich foods to brighten your plate

Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur arrive at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeIndia

India

Meet Avinash Pande, Congress' UP Chief who replaced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Avinash Pande take over as general secretary in charge of the state of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

article-main
(@avinashpandeinc/Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Months before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress undertook a recent organizational reorganization that witnessed leader Avinash Pande take over as general secretary in charge of the state of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This significant organizational restructuring occurred two days after the Congress Working Committee meeting.

 

 

The recently appointed general secretary of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, taking to X, expressed gratitude for the chance to thank former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun.

He wrote, "With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by INC India President Kharge ji, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji, our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji, and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the General Secretary Incharge of Uttar Pradesh." 

Similarly, Jitendra Singh has been named in charge of Assam and in additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been chosen in charge of Karnataka, among others.

Who is Avinash Pande?

Pande, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, was previously the head of the party in Jharkhand. He served on the Congress Working Committee as well. The leader is a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra and works as a lawyer. He became a leader of the Congress party through the Youth Congress and the party's student branch, according to reports. Pande, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2010, has also held positions on a number of state administration bodies and the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, he was named the state's chief minister; however, due to the scandal involving Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, he lost his position. In January 2022, he was also named AICC General Secretary in charge of Jharkhand.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Quinton de Kock smashes massive six out of the ground against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

UP news: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year; check details

Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE