Meet Avinash Pande, Congress' UP Chief who replaced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Months before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress undertook a recent organizational reorganization that witnessed leader Avinash Pande take over as general secretary in charge of the state of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This significant organizational restructuring occurred two days after the Congress Working Committee meeting.

With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by @INCIndia President Sh @kharge ji, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, our leader Sh @RahulGandhi ji, and Congress General Secretary Sh @kcvenugopalmp ji, and with an unswerving resolve to… pic.twitter.com/WO3ycIMrLa — Avinash Pande (@avinashpandeinc) December 23, 2023

The recently appointed general secretary of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, taking to X, expressed gratitude for the chance to thank former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun.

He wrote, "With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by INC India President Kharge ji, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji, our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji, and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the General Secretary Incharge of Uttar Pradesh."

Similarly, Jitendra Singh has been named in charge of Assam and in additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been chosen in charge of Karnataka, among others.

Who is Avinash Pande?

Pande, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, was previously the head of the party in Jharkhand. He served on the Congress Working Committee as well. The leader is a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra and works as a lawyer. He became a leader of the Congress party through the Youth Congress and the party's student branch, according to reports. Pande, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2010, has also held positions on a number of state administration bodies and the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, he was named the state's chief minister; however, due to the scandal involving Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, he lost his position. In January 2022, he was also named AICC General Secretary in charge of Jharkhand.