Meet Abhinandan Varthaman, Balakot airstrike fighter pilot who was held captive by Pakistan for 60 hours

Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman (File photo)

February 26, 2023, marks the fourth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike launched by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan’s Balakot against terrorist camps in the year. It also marks four years since the capture and eventual release of Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was one of the pilots deployed across the Pakistan border for the Balakot airstrike, but his fighter jet was shot down by Pakistani forces. Varthaman was then captured and imprisoned by Pakistani authorities for over two days.

Eventually, the fighter pilot was released and was allowed to return to his home country after rigorous questioning. Abhinandan Varthaman was interrogated by the Pakistani authorities regarding the Balakot airstrike and was also filmed during the questioning.

Who is Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthamand, Balakot airstrike hero?

Abhinandan Varthaman is an Indian fighter pilot who played a pivotal role during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, which was aimed at eliminating terrorists who planned the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 the same year.

On February 26 just hours after the Balakot airstrike, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was flying the MiG 21 Bison when he was shot down by a Pakistani fighter plane. As per Indian authorities, Varthaman had downed a PAF F-16 fighter jet before he was shot down, a claim which has been dismissed by Pakistan.

Caught on videos released by Pakistan, Varthaman was rescued by the Pakistani Army when he was surrounded by an angry mob of villagers. He received first aid and was questioned about the Balakot airstrike while he was blindfolded.

In the videos released by Pakistan, Abhinandan Varthaman could be seen blindfolded with a bloodied face, answering questions. He said on video that he was being treated well by the Pakistani Army and that the “tea is fantastic”, which sparked a lot of memes in Pakistan.

The Indian Foreign Ministry interacted with the Pakistani counterpart after which it was announced that Abhinandan Varthaman will be released by Pakistan on March 1, as a gesture of peace. However, many experts have claimed that there was pressure from India, China, and the US to release Varthaman as it would lead to the escalation of tensions and a war-like situation between Pakistan and India.

Abhinandan Varthaman was deemed a hero after he crossed the Wagah Border into India on March 1, 2019, and was promoted from the post of Wing Commander to Group Captain. He was also awarded the Vir Chakra for his acts of gallantry.

