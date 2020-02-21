May sign 'tremendous' trade deal during India visit: US President Donald Trump

A billboard depicting US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad

Days after saying that he is saving a big trade deal with India for later, US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the two countries could make a 'tremendous' trade deal during his upcoming visit to India.

“We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," the president said during an address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas.

Trump also indicated that the talks on this might slow down if he did not get a good deal because he will put America first.

"Maybe we'll slow down. We'll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. But we're only making deals if they're good deals because we're putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we're putting America first," Trump said.

On Tuesday, the US president had indicated that a major trade deal between India and US is not on the cards during his upcoming visit. Trump had said that he is 'saving the big deal' with India for later and he doesn't know if it will be done before the US presidential elections that are scheduled for November this year.

"We can have a trade deal with India. But I'm really saving the big deal for later," Donald Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

Trump is on a two-day visit to India starting February 24. He is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on Monday along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump. They will be attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium, which is also the largest cricket stadium in Motera.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

Discussions during the day will touch upon areas, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security; the US-India Defence Partnership, the US-India Energy Partnership, Elevating US-India Trade and Investment and Role of the Indian Diaspora in US-India Relations.