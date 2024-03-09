Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who owns Rs 6000 crore company, her husband received death threats due to…

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Why Aurangzeb imprisoned his own daughter Zebunnisa for 20 years?

10 Bollywood actors who went from riches to rags

Babur to Aurangzeb: Full names of Mughal Emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Meet actor who became director after many flop films, gave superhit film in 1998, Dharmendra worked in it without...

HomeIndia

India

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
Credit: X/ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A fire erupted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, at the state secretariat building in Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat today. After the incident came to light, several fire tenders rushed to the scene.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it - that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control."

"We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again," he added. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill tons take India to 473/8 at stumps on Day 2, lead by 255 runs

Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks, stock market closed on March 8? Check state-wise holiday list

One in every four children suffer from vision problems due to smartphone addiction: AIIMS study

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement