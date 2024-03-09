Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

A fire erupted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, at the state secretariat building in Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat today. After the incident came to light, several fire tenders rushed to the scene.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it - that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control."

"We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again," he added.