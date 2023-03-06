Search icon
Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20 in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court has already issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Manish Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Delhi excise policy: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was brought to the court on Monday at the end of his CBI remand in the case. The central agency arrested him on February 26 in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

Two days after his arrest, he resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28. The court earlier on March 4 extended the CBI remand of Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case till March 6.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI. The Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

