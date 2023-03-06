Search icon
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused from Bishnoi gang ‘celebrate’ killing inmates inside jail, video surfaces

Nearly one year after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the accused in the case were seen celebrating the killing of two inmates inside a prison, with the video making rounds on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Screengrab from video of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members (Photo - Twitter)

Around 10 months after popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in the Moosa village in Punjab, the prime accused in the murder case, belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was seen in a now-viral video on social media.

In the video which is now making rounds on social media, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang - Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sersa, and others – were seen “celebrating” the killing of two prison inmates inside prison, which took place last week.

The two prison inmates who were killed were Mandeep Toofan and Manmohan, who were allegedly murdered by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to the video of the gang members boasting about the killing, the two victims were “henchmen of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria”.

The video of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members was seemingly shot after killing the two inmates inside the prison, as they were seen pointing at the dead bodies lying on the floor. Some police and jail staff could also be seen roaming around, while the gang members remain celebrating.

Soon after the video went viral, the Punjab Police sprung into action to nab the accused. As quoted by PTI, Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that seven jail officials were suspended and five were arrested for negligence and conniving with jail inmates.

As many as seven gangsters were booked in connection with the killings of two prison inmates inside Punjab’s Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district after a deadly clash between two groups broke out inside the jail.

Some of the inmates were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been accused of killing Sidhi Moosewala in the Moosa district last year. The murder of Moosewala was allegedly masterminded by Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar, due to an inter-gang clash.

