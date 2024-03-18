Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

Elvish Yadav confesses to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Report

How son became beacon of hope for bankrupt Anil Ambani, made a Rs 2000 crore fortune by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

7 bowlers with most wickets in WPL 2024

8 superfoods to get rid of headache

Weight loss: Best exercises to reduce hip fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

HomeIndia

India

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

The Prime Minister further said that on the one hand there are people who talk about the destruction of power while on the other hand there are people who worship Shakti.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for 'Shakti'. Addressing a rally in Jagtial, the Prime Minister said that it was an honour for him that Nari Shakti has gathered to bless and support him. 

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said. 

He further said that his government dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'. "Can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'," he added. 

The Prime Minister further said that on the one hand there are people who talk about the destruction of power while on the other hand there are people who worship Shakti. Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines, using the Hindi word 'Shakti' to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). 

This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani lost 18 kg during son Anant Ambani's weightloss journey, here's how

'One step away from World War III...':' Vladimir Putin warns after winning Russian Presidential election

Australian gay footballer proposes to partner at stadium, internet reacts

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement