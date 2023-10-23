Headlines

Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ case: How businessman Hiranandani’s affidavit flipped the script on TMC MP

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani recently submitted an affidavit to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha, posing more questions on the actions of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the Parliament.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has landed in a major controversy after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey leveled accusations at her in the ‘Cash for Query’ case, with the firebrand TMC leader vehemently denying all the charges.

However, her apparent ally and businessman Darshan Hiranandani from the Hiranandani Group submitted an affidavit to the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, flipping the script of the case and landing Moitra into deeper trouble regarding her MP status.

According to Dubey’s accusations, Hiranandani had been paying Moitra in exchange for posting questions to the Parliament on her behalf, targeting his rival businessman Gautam Adani. Now, Darshan’s affidavit has solidified some of these accusations.

Hiranandani claimed that Mahua Moitra had shared her Parliament ID and password with him so that he could “post questions on her behalf”. Meanwhile, Moitra maintains that the PMO has forced Hiranandani and his family to make these statements.

The businessman also said in his letter that Mahua Moitra wanted to "quickly make a name for herself at the national level" and that she was "advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest route to fame is by personally attacking PM Narendra Modi".

He said that he helped Moitra by doing the research and sending her information regarding Gautam Adani, as the TMC MP’s route was to “malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi by targeting Adani Group.”

Soon, Moitra started asking for expensive favours and gifts, claimed Hiranandani. He wrote in his letter that he was being pressured into “gifting her expensive luxury items, providing support on the renovation of her officially allotted bungalow in Delhi, travel expenses, holidays, etc.”

However, Moitra said that the affidavit was “a joke” and it was just on a “white paper and not an official letterhead or notarized.” She said that the letter was drafted by the Prime Minister’s Office, and Hiranandani was forced to sign it.

