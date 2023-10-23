Headlines

India

Amit Shah to address National Symposium on Cooperative Exports in Delhi today

NCEL came into existence after Shah put an emphasis on the need to establish a national-level multi-state cooperative society to function as an umbrella organisation for exports by the cooperative sector.

PTI

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday launch a logo, website and brochure of a newly established National Cooperative for Exports Limited (NCEL) at a national symposium in the national capital.
Shah will also distribute membership certificates to NCEL members at the symposium to be organised at the Pusa complex in Delhi.

"A wide range of issues, including channelising cooperatives for linkages to export markets, the potential of Indian agri-exports and opportunities for cooperatives, among others, will be discussed in the symposium," the ministry said in a statement.

NCEL came into existence after Shah put an emphasis on the need to establish a national-level multi-state cooperative society to function as an umbrella organisation for exports by the cooperative sector. NCEL, which was registered under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act on January 25 this year, has an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore and those cooperative societies from the level of primary to apex interested in exports are eligible to become its member.

READ | Government committed to giving quota to Marathas, do not take steps like suicide: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

It aims to focus on exporting the surplus available in the Indian cooperative sector by accessing wider markets beyond the geographical contours of the country. "It covers agriculture and allied activities as well as handloom and handicrafts items by enrolling a large number of co-operatives under its fold with a target to double its revenue by 2025 from the current level of about Rs 2,160 crore," the ministry said.

The symposium will commence with a presentation by officials of the Cooperation Ministry on the various initiatives undertaken to strengthen the cooperative sector. The second half of the symposium will comprise technical sessions on a host of topics, including channelising cooperatives for linkages to export markets, the potential of Indian agri exports and opportunities for cooperatives, making India the dairy hub of the world, and the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector.

More than 1,000 participants, including cooperative members of NCEL and representatives of different cooperative sectors, are expected to attend the symposium. NCEL is jointly promoted by four leading cooperatives -- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF - Amul), Indian Farmers' Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

