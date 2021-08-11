Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID restrictions; malls, restaurants, shops to open till 10 pm

Amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, decided to allow malls, restaurants, bars, hotels, gymnasiums, salons, beauty parlours, and all shops to remain open till 10 pm.

This important decision was taken by the Maharashtra government after accepting the recommendations of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force, in a meeting led by CM Uddhav Thackeray. Under the revised rules, though the 50 percent condition is retained for restaurants dine-in, parcel delivery is allowed for 24 hours.

All shops and malls shall remain open till 10 pm, though cinemas and multiplexes, and places of worship will remain closed till further orders. After nearly 17 months, for weddings and such social events, a maximum of 200 guests shall be permitted at outdoor and indoor locations, subject to other conditions.

The easing measures come barely four days before the Indian Railways plans to throw open the Mumbai suburban trains from August 15, for all fully-vaccinated commuters, following a request by the state government.

The Central Railway and Western Railway officials indicate that the move is likely to benefit around 70 percent of the total commuting public spread across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

This is the first time that the general public will be able to travel in local trains after nearly 17 months since the pandemic lockdown was declared in March 2020 and the CR and WR are making all-out preparations for this.