Madhya Pradesh: Teen girl consumes poison with 2 other friends in Indore after boyfriend refuses to meet her

In order to see the lover of one of the deceased girls, the group  skipped class and took a bus to Indore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Representational Image

Police in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh stated on Saturday that three 16-year-old girls from the same school have died and a third is in serious condition after they reportedly drank poison together for various reasons.

On Friday, the deceased girl's boyfriend stopped answering his phone, so she and her friends decided to take a bus to Indore, more than 100 kilometres away, to see him.

"While two of the girls died, the condition of another girl, who is undergoing treatment in M Y Hospital, is critical," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey told PTI.

"From the preliminary investigation and the statement of the girl who survived, it emerged that the trio was studying in the same school in Ashta town of Sehore and were very close friends. They skipped their class to catch a bus to Indore on Friday morning," he added.

Due to the fact that one of the girls' boyfriends was based in Indore, the girls made their way there. Since he had stopped answering her calls, she decided to go see him in person. That's why, according to Mr. Choubey, she travelled all the way to Indore to see him in person.

She and her two companions had planned to commit suicide if her lover doesn't show up. After purchasing poison from a store in Ashta, the three travelled to Indore, where one of them made contact with the youngster. He said that the girl had taken poison while waiting for the guy at a park in the Bhawarkuan neighbourhood.

Almost immediately after, another friend of the girl who survived did the same thing, and warned her about the difficulties she was having at home. According to the cops, the third girl followed suit since she was so close to the other two.

Also, READ: Social media platforms now part of terror groups' toolkits: EAM Jaishankar

The girls were discovered by the public, who took them to a private hospital before transporting them to M Y Hospital. Two of them, Mr. Choubey added, did not survive their ordeal.

"No suicide note was recovered from the girls. We are relying on the statement of the girl, who is undergoing treatment, which has become the basis of our investigation," he said.

According to the police official, the parents of the girls have arrived in Indore and their statements will be taken.

(With inputs from PTI)

