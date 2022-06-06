Madhya Pradesh: Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in Indore, officials advise citizens to wear masks

Picture: File Photo

With the number of COVID cases witnessing a sudden spike in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the health officials in the city have cautioned the people to wear masks and follow COVID guidelines. The city has reported 36 cases in the last three days. According to the bulletin that was released, 11 persons tested positive on Saturday while 13 tested positive on Friday and 12 on Thursday. Nearly 6 per cent of the total number of COVID samples being tested daily are found to be positive.

The active cases in the city stand at 58.Speaking to ANI on the issue on Sunday, Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr BS Setiya raised concerns over the spike in cases. "This is a matter of concern. We need to be alert. The people should follow the COVID guidelines. It was advised in Maharashtra to wear mask as the number of cases are increasing their also. There are some patients with comorbidities who are admitted to the hospital. Most of the patients are in the home isolation," he said.

Meanwhile, The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections. However, the country reported a marginal dip yesterday with 3,962 new COVID cases. With this, India’s active COVID caseload stands at 24,052, constituting 1.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 1.03 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.84 per cent, the health ministry informed today.

