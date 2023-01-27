Lucknow building collapse: 'Doraemon' cartoon saves six-year-old boy’s life, details here

Photo: IANS (Left)

Mustafa, one of 14 people to survive the horrific building collapse in Lucknow, is reportedly doing Well now after receiving treatment at the SPM Civil Hospital. The child apparently said that he avoided certain death by hiding beneath the bed, a tactic he picked from from watching Doraemon and Nobita. The youngster said that he hid beneath his bed because he thought an earthquake was rumbling through the building.

The quality of the construction has come into question after the terrible building collapse in Lucknow, and a FIR has been filed. Dead bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) yesterday, 48 hours after the collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow's Hazratganj. When the rubble was cleared out of Alaya's apartment, the SDRF discovered the death of a lady, whom her family recognised as 42-year-old Shabana Khatoon.

Contrarily, the SDRF crew said that the corpses of three women were discovered on Tuesday during the rescue effort. Sixteen individuals have been pulled from the rubble after the Alaya Apartment Building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, fell.

Sixteen individuals have been pulled from the rubble after the Alaya Apartment Building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, fell. A statement from his office indicates that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was aware of the incident and sent SDRF and NDRF troops to the scene. The District Administrators were also instructed by the Chief Minister to expeditiously transport the wounded to a medical facility.

The authorities have arrived, and search and rescue efforts have begun. Three suspects were identified, and a FIR was filed with the Uttar Police Department. The police have released the suspects' names, and they are Nawazish Shahid, Mohammad Tariq, and Fahad Yazdani.

The police said that they are actively looking for the other two suspects. Senior Subinspector Daya Shankar Dwiwedi has filed the report. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Indian Penal Code sections 308, 323, 420, and 120B. (IPC).

Allegedly, the building was put up without getting the necessary permits and using low-quality materials. The three are accused of deceiving others out of their desire for financial gain.

According to reports filed with law enforcement, residents complained that the building was shaking during ongoing construction that included the use of drilling equipment.

(With inputs from agencies)