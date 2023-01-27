IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on January 29, check forecast

File Photo

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the nation's capital may get a few showers on January 29. Furthermore, for the following four or five days, clouds are forecast.

Light precipitation on January 29 is possible, says IMD, as a result of a new western disturbance.

No precipitation has fallen on the city so far this winter. The meteorological service says it's because there weren't any significant western disturbances in the months of November and December. Rainfall totaled 82.2 mm in January 2022 in, which was the most since 1901.

Gurugram Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be overcast with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms.

According to a PTI, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services predicted that Delhi's overnight lows would decline over the course of the next two days.

IMD reported a high of just 17.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is five degrees below the seasonal norm.

On Thursday, certain areas of the nation's capital saw shallow fog.

Due to a western disturbance hitting northwest India, cloudy weather has maintained Delhi's minimum temperature within pleasant ranges for the last week or so.

The daytime heat that makes it through the clouds at night keeps things warmer than usual. Daytime highs are cooled by cloud cover because less sunlight can penetrate.

(With inputs from PTI)