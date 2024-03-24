Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather Update: Light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR today, check IMD forecast for Holi

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check dates, party-wise candidates, past results and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather Update: Light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR today, check IMD forecast for Holi

Homemade drinks to boost iron levels in summer

7 rare animals found in the Himalayas

7 health benefits of muskmelon seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

Sharma's alleged connection to The Jaipur Dialogues, an organisation known for its criticism of the Congress and its leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, has raised eyebrows.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@rcchoudharyinc
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The decision by the Congress party to nominate Sunil Sharma for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat has stirred up a storm of controversy. Sharma's alleged connection to The Jaipur Dialogues, an organisation known for its criticism of the Congress and its leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, has raised eyebrows.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier raised concerns about Sharma's link with The Jaipur Dialogues. Tharoor questioned Sharma's sudden change of allegiance, referring to it as a "Pauline epiphany."

Who is Sunil Sharma?

Sunil Sharma, hailing from a family with longstanding ties to the Congress, has found himself in the middle of this controversy. The Jaipur Dialogues, established by former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit in 2016, has become a focal point of the current controversy.

Amidst mounting criticism, Sharma clarified, according to Indian Express, that he had cut ties with The Jaipur Dialogues' leadership but admitted to participating in discussions on their YouTube channel. The report further indicated that Sharma assumed the role of director for The Jaipur Dialogues in 2019, while also pursuing a career as a lawyer.

Despite assertions of his commitment to the Congress since 1981, questions persist about Sharma's suitability for the Lok Sabha candidacy, particularly given his association with an organisation known for its antagonism towards the party.

The controversy has not only drawn attention to Sharma's background but has also sparked internal debate within the Congress ranks. Some party members have openly questioned the wisdom of his selection, citing concerns and the potential backlash it may invite.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Holi 2024: Check out these thandai recipes to celebrate festival of colours

India's most successful director has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Yash Chopra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement