Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

The decision by the Congress party to nominate Sunil Sharma for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat has stirred up a storm of controversy. Sharma's alleged connection to The Jaipur Dialogues, an organisation known for its criticism of the Congress and its leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, has raised eyebrows.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier raised concerns about Sharma's link with The Jaipur Dialogues. Tharoor questioned Sharma's sudden change of allegiance, referring to it as a "Pauline epiphany."

Who is Sunil Sharma?

Sunil Sharma, hailing from a family with longstanding ties to the Congress, has found himself in the middle of this controversy. The Jaipur Dialogues, established by former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit in 2016, has become a focal point of the current controversy.

Amidst mounting criticism, Sharma clarified, according to Indian Express, that he had cut ties with The Jaipur Dialogues' leadership but admitted to participating in discussions on their YouTube channel. The report further indicated that Sharma assumed the role of director for The Jaipur Dialogues in 2019, while also pursuing a career as a lawyer.

मेरा जयपुर डाइलॉग यू ट्यूब चैनल के प्रबंधन से कभी भी कोई वास्ता नहीं रहा। मैं सभी न्यूज़ चैनल्स और यूट्यूब चैनल्स पर अक्सर कांग्रेस दर्शन अनुसार समावेशी भारत निर्माण पर पैनलिस्ट के तौर पर आमंत्रित किया जाता हूँ। (1/5) pic.twitter.com/2VpsXPCLkT — Sunil Sharma (@I_SunilSharma) March 23, 2024

Despite assertions of his commitment to the Congress since 1981, questions persist about Sharma's suitability for the Lok Sabha candidacy, particularly given his association with an organisation known for its antagonism towards the party.

The controversy has not only drawn attention to Sharma's background but has also sparked internal debate within the Congress ranks. Some party members have openly questioned the wisdom of his selection, citing concerns and the potential backlash it may invite.