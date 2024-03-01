Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi chairs Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi to finalise first list of candidates

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

Diabetes: 10 everyday things that spike blood sugar

Before Shaitaan, 5 times R Madhavan played bad guy on screen

10 players who captained two IPL teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi chairs Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi to finalise first list of candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Thursday evening for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters and received a warm welcome from BJP chief JP Nadda.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is underway at the party headquarters in the national capital. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

At the meeting, Party President JP Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives and Chief Ministers of 16 states are present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Thursday evening for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters and received a warm welcome from BJP chief JP Nadda.

The meeting also saw the participation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya also arrived at the BJP headquarters for the meeting in Delhi.

The representatives and chief minister of the 16 states present for today's CEC meeting include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Goa, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Chandigarh and Telangana. 

The party is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. Sources said the first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The party may also initially focus on states where it is contesting on its own. The first list may also have some seats the BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has discussed candidates for 14 Lok Sabha seats the party lost in 2019 and the first list could include around 40 names from the electorally crucial state, sources said.

The first list may have all names in western Uttar Pradesh and some seats in the Awadh and Purvanchal regions of the state. Sources said that in Madhya Pradesh, the names of prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and senior party functionaries Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narottam Mishra, are among the recommendations received by the central leadership from the state unit.

Sources said that the first list for Rajasthan may have 15 names, including some prominent leaders. The list from Odisha is also expected to have the names of some senior leaders and party functionaries. 

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leadership held a core group meeting of different states as part of the candidate selection process for the Lok Sabha polls, with party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah discussing with leaders the panel of names recommended by the respective state units.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP's central election committee likely to announce names of Lok Sabha candidates today

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Nita Ambani set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 70000 crore business as...

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE