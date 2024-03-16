Lok Sabha polls 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna to vote on...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to be conducted in seven distinct phases, with results slated for announcement on June 4.

The Election Commission of India announced the highly anticipated schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the country's democratic process. The elections are set to be conducted in seven distinct phases, with results slated for announcement on June 4.

In a significant move towards inclusive participation, major metropolitan and cosmopolitan cities are set for dedicated polling phases.

Here's a breakdown of the polling dates for key Indian cities:

Bengaluru: Karnataka will witness polling across two phases. The polling in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, will be held in Phase 2, which is scheduled for April 26.

Chennai: The capital of Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

Mumbai: Maharashtra will experience the electoral process unfold over five phases, with Mumbai's turn slated for Phase 5 on May 20.

Kolkata: West Bengal will have polling in seven phases, with Phase 7 scheduled for Kolkata on June 1.

Hyderabad: The capital of Telangana will engage in a single-phase polling on May 13.

Delhi-Gurugram-Noida: The capital city of Delhi will exercise its voting rights in the sixth phase on May 25. Gurugram will join Delhi in Phase 6, while Noida will undergo polling in Phase 2 on April 26.

Lucknow: Polling in the capital of Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 20.

Patna: Voting in Bihar's capital is scheduled to take place on June 1.