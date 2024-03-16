Twitter
Here’s how you can report fraud, spam calls through govt’s new online portal ‘Chakshu’

'We couldn't find her': Palash Sen reveals Guzel Kiz actress Gizem Tas 'vanished' after Covid | Exclusive

Emraan Hashmi's fan asks him 'girlfriend kaise banate hai', actor's witty reply impresses netizens: 'Meri 2004 se...'

IPL 2024: Tickets for CSK vs RCB opening match to go live on this date, Check how to book

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Noida, Ghaziabad to go to poll on April 26, Delhi, Gurugram on...

It's illegal to die in this place, know why

IPL 2024: Top 10 fastest centuries in tournament's history

Stunning monuments built by women in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Emraan Hashmi's fan asks him 'girlfriend kaise banate hai', actor's witty reply impresses netizens: 'Meri 2004 se...'

Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

Amruta Khanvilkar shares challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Lootere: 'The most dangerous...'

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna to vote on...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to be conducted in seven distinct phases, with results slated for announcement on June 4.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Image source: ANI
The Election Commission of India announced the highly anticipated schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the country's democratic process. The elections are set to be conducted in seven distinct phases, with results slated for announcement on June 4.

In a significant move towards inclusive participation, major metropolitan and cosmopolitan cities are set for dedicated polling phases.

Here's a breakdown of the polling dates for key Indian cities:

Bengaluru: Karnataka will witness polling across two phases. The polling in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, will be held in Phase 2, which is scheduled for April 26. 

Chennai: The capital of Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

Mumbai: Maharashtra will experience the electoral process unfold over five phases, with Mumbai's turn slated for Phase 5 on May 20. 

Kolkata: West Bengal will have polling in seven phases, with Phase 7 scheduled for Kolkata on June 1. 

Hyderabad: The capital of Telangana will engage in a single-phase polling on May 13.

Delhi-Gurugram-Noida: The capital city of Delhi will exercise its voting rights in the sixth phase on May 25. Gurugram will join Delhi in Phase 6, while Noida will undergo polling in Phase 2 on April 26.

Lucknow: Polling in the capital of Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 20.

Patna: Voting in Bihar's capital is scheduled to take place on June 1. 

