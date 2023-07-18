Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi or Nitish Kumar, who will lead Opposition camp? Sources say…

The opposition alliance is looking to keep the 2024 poll narrative as “Modi vs people” instead of “a leader vs Modi” and focus on issues.

Seat sharing, agenda and alliance name are the top issues at the 2-Day Opposition brainstorming session in Bengaluru. But the bigger question on everyone’s mind is who will lead the charge of the anti-BJP front that aims to topple the ruling government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As per sources aware of the ongoing discussions, the two names making rounds are former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. The two names have been suggested by different parties and have not received any objections.

While Congress would prefer to have the leader of the Opposition camp from its cadre, being the largest party, sources say it is not rigid on the idea. While a decision to make the likes of Sonia Gandhi the chairperson of the alliance would be welcome, the party is willing to move ahead with whatever joint decision is taken by the alliance. Sonia Gandhi is not a name for the PM candidate which also makes her a preferred candidate.

On the other hand, some of the alliance partners are said to have floated the name of Nitish Kumar for the convenor post. He is one of the key players who has brought the alliance parties together and hosted the first mega meeting last month in Patna. Congress would be open to the idea of Nitish Kumar leading the charge, sources said.

On the PM candidate, the opposition alliance is looking to keep the 2024 poll narrative as “Modi vs people” instead of “a leader vs Modi” and focus on issues.

(Inputs from ANI)