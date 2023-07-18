Headlines

Meet the ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’ of Bollywood, real-estate mogul, fashion designer, she is married to...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi or Nitish Kumar, who will lead Opposition camp? Sources say…

Meet Rohit Sharma's brother-in-law, man behind multi-crore brand deals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; his link to Bollywood

Kiara Advani says she has become more ambitious post-marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, 'You are capable of much more'

Mukesh Ambani may add Rs 164 crore to his Rs 1641 crore investment in Blinkit, Zepto rival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kiara Advani says she has become more ambitious post-marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, 'You are capable of much more'

Assam Flood: One lakh affected, villages submerged, rivers flooded, situation remains grim

Mukesh Ambani may add Rs 164 crore to his Rs 1641 crore investment in Blinkit, Zepto rival

8 healthy foods for safe weight gain

7 highest-rated films of Bhumi Pednekar

7 must watch haunted shows on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

PM Modi visits historic 11th century mosque restored by India's Dawoodi Bohra community in Egypt

India is a shining beacon in the global economy: PM Modi in Sydney

Rajasthan: Police use water cannons to disperse BJP workers in Jaipur protesting against state government

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi or Nitish Kumar, who will lead Opposition camp? Sources say…

The opposition alliance is looking to keep the 2024 poll narrative as “Modi vs people” instead of “a leader vs Modi” and focus on issues.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seat sharing, agenda and alliance name are the top issues at the 2-Day Opposition brainstorming session in Bengaluru. But the bigger question on everyone’s mind is who will lead the charge of the anti-BJP front that aims to topple the ruling government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As per sources aware of the ongoing discussions, the two names making rounds are former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. The two names have been suggested by different parties and have not received any objections.

While Congress would prefer to have the leader of the Opposition camp from its cadre, being the largest party, sources say it is not rigid on the idea. While a decision to make the likes of Sonia Gandhi the chairperson of the alliance would be welcome, the party is willing to move ahead with whatever joint decision is taken by the alliance. Sonia Gandhi is not a name for the PM candidate which also makes her a preferred candidate.

On the other hand, some of the alliance partners are said to have floated the name of Nitish Kumar for the convenor post. He is one of the key players who has brought the alliance parties together and hosted the first mega meeting last month in Patna. Congress would be open to the idea of Nitish Kumar leading the charge, sources said. 

On the PM candidate, the opposition alliance is looking to keep the 2024 poll narrative as “Modi vs people” instead of “a leader vs Modi” and focus on issues. 

(Inputs from ANI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Path to Success: Small Business Loans Paving the Way for Indian Entrepreneurs

Meet India's highest-paid woman who earned Rs 1500 crore salary in 10 years with husband, net worth is...

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE