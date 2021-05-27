Lockdown in West Bengal extended till June 15: What's open, what's closed

Considering the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government, on Thursday, decided to impose extend the lockdown in the state till June 15. CM Mamata Banerjee, on April 30, had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on May 30.

For the uninformed, in April, under the order issued under the powers conferred in Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that all shopping complexes, malls, cinemas halls, beauty parlours, restaurants and bars, gyms, swimming pools, spas, and sports complexes will remain closed till further notice.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 16,225 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 13,18,203, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state. West Bengal now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,071 since Tuesday.