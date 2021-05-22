Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till May 31 - What's open, what's closed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday intensified the ongoing lockdown in the state and extended it till May 31.

As daily COVID-19 cases are well past the 36,000 mark and active cases are nearing the 3 lakh mark, Tamil Nadu Government has intensified the prevailing lockdown and extended it up to May 31. In order to permit the people to prepare for the lockdown, the Government has permitted all shops to remain open until 9 pm on Saturday and from 6 am to 9 pm on Sunday, May 23.

Outstation buses will be permitted to operate on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. According to the Tamil Nadu government, the COVID-19 second wave is expected to peak by the end of May or early June. The below guidelines will come into effect from Monday, May 24.

What is open in Tamil Nadu?

Medical shops selling allopathy and traditional medicines Distribution of essentials like milk, drinking water, newspapersVegetables, fruits will be sold in vehicles by the local Corporations in all districts including ChennaiE-Commerce from 8 am until 6 pmHotels will function from 6-10 am, 12 noon-3 pm, and 6-9 pm and provide only takeawaysFood delivery services can function during these timingsFuel stations, ATMsTransport of agricultural goods and produce; Transport of essential goods and movement of cargoFor emergencies such as death or medical reasons, Inter-district travel will be permitted based on E-registrationPrint and Electronic MediaContinuous process industries, Industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipmentOnly essential departments will function in the Secretariat and the Districts administration

What is closed in Tamil Nadu?

Work from home for Private firms, banks, insurance companies, IT companies; offices to remain closedMalls to remain closed.