Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin makes this BIG statement as COVID-19 cases surge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday proposed a complete lockdown without any relaxations in the state for two weeks to bring down the Covid-19 infection.

Speaking at the meeting of lawmakers here Stalin said that medical and healthcare experts had suggested two weeks of complete lockdown without any relaxations to bring down the Covid-19 infection numbers. He said that the infection rate has come down but still not under control.

Listing out the various measures taken by the government to augment the oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients Stalin said that people are roaming on the streets as if it was a normal holiday.

The present lockdown with total shutdown on Sundays announced by the Tamil Nadu government comes to an end on May 24 early morning.

India recorded over 2.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case tally to over 2.62 crores. The death toll now stands at 2,95,525 with 4,194 new fatalities. According to the Health Ministry data, India currently has over 29 lakh (29,23,400) active cases while over 2.30 crore people have recovered up till now.

The active cases further reduced to 2,923,400, which now comprises 11.63% of the total infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 23,070,365, according to the data.

