Liquor shops reopening in Delhi IGI airport? Check details

The Delhi government and Delhi International Airport Limited were unable to reach an agreement on the rent amount for space, thus liquor stores at the IGI Airport are not expected to open any time soon.

The airport authority had been approached by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), two of the four government organisations permitted to operate liquor stores in the capital.

“Rental costs being quoted for the space by the airport authority is non-agreeable. If we agree, then the whole venture will go in loss rather than profit,” said a senior Delhi government official reported by Indian Express.

Approximately six liquor stores were created and run by private entities in domestic terminals under the former ban on alcohol. The stores were shut down in August of last year after the policy was abandoned due to many CBI and ED inquiries into suspected irregularities in its application.

The Delhi government then reinstated the previous excise system, which was in place starting on September 1, 2022. Under this policy, only government shops are permitted to be open.