Banks closed today for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti except in this city

Representational Image

Due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, all banks in India will be closed today. Several states will observe Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu, according to the RBI website. Only Shillong will have banks open.

Banks will be closed on April 14 in these cities:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will all have bank holidays.

Banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, per RBI regulations. The Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 required the national government to divide holidays into three groups.

NSE BSE closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti

Due to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, the stock markets will be closed today. For the Indian equities indices, this is the third vacation in the previous two weeks. The benchmark indices were closed on April 4 and April 7 in observance of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.