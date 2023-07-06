Lalu Yadav confirms plans of travelling to Bengaluru for Mega Opposition meet on July 17-18

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav| Photo: File

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today said he will travel to Bengaluru for the mega meeting of opposition parties on July 17-18. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi, he said he will go to Bengaluru for preparing the ground for ousting the Narendra Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I am going to Delhi for my routine medical examination, including blood tests. After that I will come back to Patna, and then go to Bangaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties, and also for preparing the ground for the ouster of the Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The second meeting of the 'like-minded' opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23. Congress on Monday announced that the opposition party meeting will be conducted on July 17-18 in Karnataka's Bengaluru head of parliament's monsoon session.

While announcing the new dates, the party's general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted, "After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward."

The meeting was scheduled to be conducted on July 13-14 in Bengaluru, but it was postponed.

(With inputs from PTI)