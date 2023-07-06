Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Lalu Yadav confirms plans of travelling to Bengaluru for Mega Opposition meet on July 17-18

Lalu Prasad Yadav says that he will travel to Bengaluru for the mega meeting of opposition party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Lalu Yadav confirms plans of travelling to Bengaluru for Mega Opposition meet on July 17-18
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav| Photo: File

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today said he will travel to Bengaluru for the mega meeting of opposition parties on July 17-18. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi, he said he will go to Bengaluru for preparing the ground for ousting the Narendra Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I am going to Delhi for my routine medical examination, including blood tests. After that I will come back to Patna, and then go to Bangaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties, and also for preparing the ground for the ouster of the Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The second meeting of the 'like-minded' opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23. Congress on Monday announced that the opposition party meeting will be conducted on July 17-18 in Karnataka's Bengaluru head of parliament's monsoon session. 

While announcing the new dates, the party's general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted, "After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward."

The meeting was scheduled to be conducted on July 13-14 in Bengaluru, but it was postponed.

Read: 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders of 12 eastern, northeastern states to meet in Guwahati

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.