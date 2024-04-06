Twitter
Lakhimpur constituency Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know candidates, polling date and other

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:43 PM IST

Elections for the Lok Sabha are expected to take place in April or May of this year. In the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India has released the official voting schedule and results.

There are 14 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Assam, including Lakhimpur. According to data from the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the Lakhimpur parliamentary seat has roughly 1708013 voters. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, 75.17 percent of voters cast ballots at the Lakhimpur parliamentary seat.

The announcement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties declared their candidatures as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were released. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pradan Baruah of the BJP secured 776406 to win the Lakhimpur constituency. 425855 votes were cast for INC's Anil Borgohain. There were 1283950 votes cast in the Pradan Baruah constituency overall. Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP had won Lakhimpur, with a margin of over 292138 votes over nearest opponent Ranee Narah of the INC.

