Karnataka Shimoga Election Result 2023 live updates: Counting begins for Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura

Counting of votes for 7 constituencies in Shimoga - Shimoga Rural (SC), Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab and Sagar - started at 8 AM today.

Reported By:DNA News Team| Edited By: DNA News Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Karnataka Shimoga Election Result 2023 live updates

The Karnataka assembly election result 2023 is all set to be announced today (May 13). The campaigning for 224 seats in Karnataka witnessed fierce competition between the Congress, BJP, and JD(S). The voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 was conducted on May 10, 2023. The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 started at 8 am.

Here are the live updates of counting from Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, Sagar seats:

- In Tirthahalli, the contest is between Araga Jnanendra from the BJP, Kimmane Rathnakar from the Congress, and Rajaram from the JD(S).

-  In Shimoga, Channabasappa from BJP, Ayanur Manjunath from JD(S) and Congress’s HC Yogesh are in the fray.

 

Karnataka Shimoga Election Result 2023 live updates: Counting begins for Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura
