Karnataka hijab row: As SC delivers split verdict, HC judgment still holds the field; a timeline of events in the case

The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka's educational institutions, with one judge holding permitting a community to wear its religious symbols will be an "antithesis to secularism" and the other insisting that wearing the Muslim headscarf should be simply a "matter of choice".

While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals challenging the March 15 judgement of the Karnataka High Court which had refused to lift the ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held there shall be no restriction on the wearing of hijab anywhere in the schools and colleges of the state.

With the apex court delivering a split verdict, the high court's judgement still holds the field. However, the split verdict held off a permanent resolution of the vexed row over hijab as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

Here is a chronology of event in the Karnataka hijab row:

*Jan 1, 2022: Some Muslim students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab. *Students barred from classroom start protest against college administration.

*Jan 26: Karnataka govt sets up expert committee to resolve issue.

*Jan 31: Student moves Karnataka High Court against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is Fundamental Right guaranteed under Constitution of India.

*Feb 5: Karnataka government imposes ban on clothing which violates right to equality, integrity and public order in educational institutions.

*Feb 8: Clash breaks out among the students from two communities in Udupi district college. Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga to restricts public gatherings after protests turned violent. *Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for few days.

*Feb 10: Karnataka High Court passes interim order saying colleges in state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending.

*Feb 11: Petitions filed before Supreme Court against HC directives in interim order.

*Mar 15: Karnataka High Court rules hijab not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state govt's ban on wearing headscarf in educational institutions. High Court verdict challenged before Supreme Court hours after judgment.

*Jul 13: Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions filed against the Karnataka High Court's verdict.

*Sep 22: Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas.

*Oct 13: Supreme Court delivers split verdict on hijab ban, directs placing appeals against Karnataka HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench.