Photo: File | Karnataka Exit Poll Results: Congress, JDS, BJP vote share details

Today, May 10, 2023, at 7 a.m., the high-voltage political campaigns, which included roadshows and other events, began. A majority of 113 seats out of the 224 assembly seats is needed to form a government. The three major political parties, the BJP, Congress, and JD(S), are about to engage in a three-way fight.

The largest statewide poll, performed by Zee News, provides precise information on party-specific vote shares for the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2022.

Vote Share

Congress: 41%

BJP: 36%

JD(S): 17%

Others: 6%

As per the predictions of exit polls, Congress is expected to take a win in the state with 41% vote share in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Whereas, BJP which was seeking to make strong-hold in the south, stands at 36%, as per Zee News-Metrise Exit Poll. JD(S) will again emerge as a decisive element in the government formation as voter share is 17%, according to exit polls’ prediction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens of Karnataka to cast their votes in big numbers and enhance the "festival of democracy." Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the Congress, also urged Karnataka residents to cast their ballots in huge numbers in order to create a progressive and "commission-free" state.

The governing BJP currently has 116 MLAs in the current Assembly, compared to the Congress with 69, JD(S) with 29, BSP with 1, independents with 2, the speaker with 1, and six vacancies (due to deaths and resigning to join other parties before the elections).

In the 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka, 72.36 percent of eligible voters participated. After obtaining 104 seats, the BJP became the single-largest party, after which came the Congress with 80 seats and the JD(S) with 37. In addition, there was one independent representative, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) each elected one representative.

In order to create the government, B S Yediyurappa of the BJP, which was the party with the most votes made a claim since no party had an absolute majority at that point and Congress and JD(S) were attempting to form a coalition. However, because Yediyurappa was unable to secure enough support, the administration was overthrown three days before the trust vote.

The Congress wants to seize control to give the party the critical room for growth and progress to establish itself as the main opponent in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while the dominant BJP, controlling the Modi juggernaut, seeks to end the 38-year jinx.

Since the state hasn't returned the current party back to power since 1985. What needs to be kept an eye on is whether the JD(S), as it has in the past, will come out as the key player by bearing the decisive vote for government establishment in the case of a divided result.