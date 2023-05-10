Karnataka Elections Exit Poll Results: Congress to rule the roost, BJP close second, JDS to play kingmaker
The BJP will be a close second, ensuring that the Janata Dal Secular will again prove to be the kingmaker.
Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Karnataka Assembly Election Results (File)
